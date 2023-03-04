Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) PT Raised to £164

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from £161 ($194.28) to £164 ($197.90) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($155.67) to £150 ($181.01) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($182.78) to £161.16 ($194.47) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £159 ($191.87) to £151 ($182.21) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15,283.20.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $80.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.62. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $43.71 and a 12 month high of $84.59.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.