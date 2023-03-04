Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Peter Butterfield Sells 3,370 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $91,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,979.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $189,316.96.

On Friday, January 27th, Peter Butterfield sold 10,110 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $273,071.10.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $204,805.10.

Flywire Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Flywire by 170.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flywire by 226.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.