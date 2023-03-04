Ford Motor (NYSE:F) CEO James D. Farley, Jr. Sells 79,921 Shares of Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 16,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

