Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (LON:FTSV) Declares Dividend of GBX 132

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (LON:FTSV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 132 ($1.59) per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 97.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Foresight Solar & Technology VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Foresight Solar & Technology VCT Price Performance
Shares of LON FTSV opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.54) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.94. The firm has a market cap of £44.10 million, a P/E ratio of 277.17 and a beta of -0.16. Foresight Solar & Technology VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 65 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 127.50 ($1.54). The company has a quick ratio of 49.66, a current ratio of 30.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
About Foresight Solar & Technology VCT
