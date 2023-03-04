FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Short Interest Up 10.4% in February

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.35. 234,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,413. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.24. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
FORM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $18,309,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after buying an additional 822,642 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,636,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,599,000 after buying an additional 554,753 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $12,101,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after buying an additional 435,063 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.
