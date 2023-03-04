FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Short Interest Up 10.4% in February

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FormFactor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.35. 234,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,413. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.24. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FORM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $18,309,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after buying an additional 822,642 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,636,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,599,000 after buying an additional 554,753 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $12,101,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after buying an additional 435,063 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.