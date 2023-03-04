Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Update

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FTV. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortive Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Fortive by 317.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Fortive by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,454. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fortive has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

