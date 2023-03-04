Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Update

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on FTV. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.62.
Insider Activity at Fortive
In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fortive Stock Performance
Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,454. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fortive has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Fortive Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
Featured Articles
