Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance
Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $998.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
