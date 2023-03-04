Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $998.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

