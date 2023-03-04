Franchise Group, Inc. (FRGAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on April 14th

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Franchise Group Stock Performance
Shares of FRGAP stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.41.
About Franchise Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franchise Group (FRGAP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.