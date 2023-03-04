Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Brian N. Hansen Acquires 50,000 Shares

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 668,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,635.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

FSP stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 399,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 260,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

