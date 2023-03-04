Frax (FRAX) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Frax has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $7.70 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Frax token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00423331 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,386.46 or 0.28614392 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,039,853,133 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.