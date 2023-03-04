Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the January 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Freshii Stock Performance

FRHHF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.69. 5,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,119. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Freshii has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.72.

Freshii Company Profile

Freshii, Inc engages in the development, franchising and operation of quick-serve restaurants. It operates through the Franchise and Company-Owned Store segments. The Franchise segment consists of company’s domestic and international franchise stores. The Company-owned segment comprises company-owned restaurants, located only in Canada and the United States.

