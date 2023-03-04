Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham Sells 333,333 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $5,116,661.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rathnagirish Mathrubootham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,334 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $4,883,343.10.

On Monday, February 13th, Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $4,566,812.34.

On Thursday, February 9th, Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $4,601,106.30.

FRSH stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $21.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth about $78,846,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866,700 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

