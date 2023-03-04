Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham Sells 333,333 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $5,116,661.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rathnagirish Mathrubootham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,334 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $4,883,343.10.
- On Monday, February 13th, Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $4,566,812.34.
- On Thursday, February 9th, Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $4,601,106.30.
Freshworks Price Performance
FRSH stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $21.26.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.
Freshworks Company Profile
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
