Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 247,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,203 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $136,000.

Shares of FTDR opened at $28.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.26 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 442.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

