Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,527,000 after buying an additional 25,770 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at $558,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,596,000 after purchasing an additional 86,765 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total transaction of $528,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $669,196.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,678 shares of company stock worth $12,616,643 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.22.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $189.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.97.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

