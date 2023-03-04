Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 899,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Paya were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Paya by 5.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,382,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after acquiring an additional 580,612 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,420,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,120,000 after purchasing an additional 633,454 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,382,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,775,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 277,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paya alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYA shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paya from $7.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Paya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Paya Stock Up 0.1 %

Paya Profile

PAYA opened at $9.74 on Friday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96.

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.