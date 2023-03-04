Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $3.31 Million Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,354 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Cardlytics worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDLX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 58.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $3,629,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $166.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.84. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $62.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

