Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 97,186 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,186 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.15% of Envestnet worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at about $259,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.56.

Envestnet Trading Up 0.6 %

Envestnet Profile

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.67. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

