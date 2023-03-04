Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,391 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Enovix worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after purchasing an additional 157,167 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enovix by 113.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Enovix by 392.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enovix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Enovix by 52.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,400,000 after acquiring an additional 418,325 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enovix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $25,620.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,374.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enovix Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENVX stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Enovix Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.