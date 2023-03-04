fuboTV’s (FUBO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

fuboTV Price Performance

FUBO stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $8.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

Further Reading

