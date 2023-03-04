Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,700 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the January 31st total of 745,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $67,788.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 10,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $67,788.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,070 shares of company stock worth $100,283. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 2,436.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

