Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,700 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the January 31st total of 745,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.
Full House Resorts Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 2,436.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.
Full House Resorts Company Profile
Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.
Featured Articles
