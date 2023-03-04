Future (LON:FUTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a GBX 1,153 ($13.91) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Future from GBX 3,250 ($39.22) to GBX 2,600 ($31.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Future from GBX 2,852 ($34.42) to GBX 2,621 ($31.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Future from GBX 1,920 ($23.17) to GBX 1,915 ($23.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.17) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Future has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,157.80 ($26.04).

Future Price Performance

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 1,333 ($16.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,319.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,454.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,437.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,778 ($33.52).

Future Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Future

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. Future’s payout ratio is currently 297.03%.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 8,352 shares of Future stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.25), for a total transaction of £105,569.28 ($127,391.43). Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Future Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

Featured Stories

