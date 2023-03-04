G999 Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $3,725.32 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, G999 has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00073060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00054436 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000293 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00024502 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003571 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

