Galectin Therapeutics’ (GALT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a sell rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %
GALT opened at $2.40 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
