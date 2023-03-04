Galectin Therapeutics’ (GALT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %

GALT opened at $2.40 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Galectin Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.