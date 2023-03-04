Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

GALT stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,302 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

