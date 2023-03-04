Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Oppenheimer

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $137.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Generac from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.64.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $126.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average of $138.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. Generac has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $329.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 769,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,426,000 after purchasing an additional 278,347 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Stories

