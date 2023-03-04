General Electric (LON:GEC) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
General Electric Stock Performance
GEC opened at GBX 105 ($1.27) on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of GBX 59.96 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 105 ($1.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.17.
General Electric Company Profile
