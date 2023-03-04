General Electric (NYSE:GE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

General Electric has a payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Electric to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,676,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,946. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2,879.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $87.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

