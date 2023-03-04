Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Update

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the January 31st total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Genie Energy by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genie Energy by 49.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Genie Energy by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71,450 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 112,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 66,543 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,117,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after buying an additional 58,406 shares during the period. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genie Energy Price Performance

GNE opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $307.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. Genie Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

About Genie Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.92%.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

