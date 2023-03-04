GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $258.94 million and $1.34 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

