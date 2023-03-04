Getaround (NYSE:GETR) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Research analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 228.95% from the company’s previous close.

GETR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Getaround in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Getaround in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get Getaround alerts:

Getaround Price Performance

Getaround stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Getaround has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.63.

Institutional Trading of Getaround

Getaround Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd purchased a new position in Getaround in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Getaround in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Getaround in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Getaround, Inc provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of March 31, 2022, it operated approximately 66,000 cars in over 950 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getaround Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getaround and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.