Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Trading Up 6.2%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.74. 19,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 88,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBTG. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Global Business Travel Group Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at Global Business Travel Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

In related news, CFO Martine Gerow acquired 10,000 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,936. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBTG. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Business Travel Group

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.