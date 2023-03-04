Global Indemnity Group, LLC Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Global Indemnity Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

GBLI opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $416.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Gary Charles Tolman purchased 92,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,223,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,030.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Global Indemnity Group worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

