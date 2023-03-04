Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.06 and last traded at $28.06. Approximately 335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90.

Get Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.