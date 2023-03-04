GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.67

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.67 and traded as low as $1.51. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 744,552 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLYC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 174,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $522,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,960,002 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,405.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other GlycoMimetics news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,101.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,573,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,299,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 174,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $522,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,960,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,405.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,571,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,101 and sold 898,192 shares valued at $2,845,225. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.