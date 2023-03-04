GMS (NYSE:GMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

GMS Price Performance

NYSE GMS opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.19.

Insider Activity at GMS

In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $325,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 66.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in GMS during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

