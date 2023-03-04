GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GNNDY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 344.00 to 208.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GN Store Nord A/S presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.50.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $155.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

