Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Announces Earnings Results

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25), reports. The business had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 24.23%.
Golden Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 153,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,324. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Golden Entertainment Company Profile
Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.
