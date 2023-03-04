Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Announces Earnings Results

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25), reports. The business had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 24.23%.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 153,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,324. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

GDEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

