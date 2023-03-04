Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.60% from the stock’s previous close.

GDEN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

GDEN opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

