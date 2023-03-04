Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.60% from the stock’s previous close.
GDEN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.
Golden Entertainment Price Performance
GDEN opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.