Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.86.

GSHD stock opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.85. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,532.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $87.29.

In other news, Director Thomas Mcconnon acquired 84,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $3,762,997.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 441,093 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,925.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 11,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $496,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon acquired 84,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $3,762,997.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 441,093 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,925.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,800 shares of company stock worth $3,604,896 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1,342.6% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 547,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 509,744 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 998,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,591,000 after acquiring an additional 106,849 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 18.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 348,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

