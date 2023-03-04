Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.86.
Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 3.6 %
GSHD stock opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.85. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,532.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $87.29.
Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1,342.6% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 547,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 509,744 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 998,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,591,000 after acquiring an additional 106,849 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 18.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 348,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
