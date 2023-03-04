Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $249.82

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.82 ($3.01) and traded as high as GBX 253.80 ($3.06). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 252.40 ($3.05), with a volume of 1,010,202 shares.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Grainger from GBX 272 ($3.28) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grainger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 333.80 ($4.03).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 256.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 249.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18.

In other news, insider Michael Brodtman bought 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £19,907.28 ($24,022.30). Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

