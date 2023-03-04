Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) EVP Sells $1,439,400.00 in Stock

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.6 %

GPK stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,129 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16,681.4% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 3,220,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $64,806,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

