Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Acquires $11,020.00 in Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) Director Earl L. Shipp purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $11,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,324.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance
Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.
Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,213,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 33,720 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. It owns and operates a diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
