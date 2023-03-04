Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the January 31st total of 237,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 5.3 %

OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,123,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 222.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

