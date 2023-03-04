Greif (NYSE:GEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Greif had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Greif’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Greif Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Greif stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. Greif has a 1 year low of $55.57 and a 1 year high of $74.22.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Insider Activity at Greif

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $318,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,127,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $318,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,127,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,050 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $319,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,865.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,292 shares of company stock valued at $491,967. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Greif by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

