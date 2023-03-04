Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GRFS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Grifols to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Grifols Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of GRFS opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. Grifols has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

Grifols Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,383,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after buying an additional 2,149,771 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 212,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 559.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 936,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 794,638 shares during the period. Finally, Flat Footed LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 497.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,497,000 after buying an additional 4,662,971 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

