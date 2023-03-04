Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GRFS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Grifols to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.52.
Grifols Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of GRFS opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. Grifols has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $13.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.