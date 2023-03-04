Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $192.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.06. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $119.31 and a 12-month high of $200.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

