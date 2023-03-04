Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.67.
Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $192.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.06. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $119.31 and a 12-month high of $200.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
