Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.57.
Guardant Health Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of GH opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.17. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.