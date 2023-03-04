Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Shares of GH opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.17. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

