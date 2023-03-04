Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
Guardian Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GCAAF opened at $29.37 on Friday. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07.
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment represents the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.
