Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GCAAF opened at $29.37 on Friday. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment represents the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.