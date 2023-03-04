Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) PT Set at C$54.00 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$54.00 price objective on Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Guardian Capital Group stock opened at C$40.50 on Friday. Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$25.00 and a 52 week high of C$45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.38 million, a P/E ratio of -62.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -147.69%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

