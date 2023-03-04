GYEN Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $39.25 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One GYEN token can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GYEN has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $39.25 million and $282,704.71 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00422394 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.61 or 0.28551024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000223 BTC.

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

